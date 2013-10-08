Active Movers - OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), Petaquilla Minerals Ltd. (USA) (OTCBB:PTQMF), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), Petaquilla Minerals Ltd. (USA) (OTCBB:PTQMF), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY).



OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL) opened its last trade at the price of $0.29. Its closing price was $0.290 after losing -1.53% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 238.997 shares, while its average trading volume remained 213.487 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.71. OriginOil, Inc. develops water cleanup technology for the oil and gas, algae, and other water-intensive industries. Its patent-pending Electro Water Separation (EWS) process removes organic material from large quantities of water without the need for chemicals.



Will OOIL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW) percentage change plunged -1.74% to close at $0.113 with the total traded volume of 557.660 shares while its average volume of 653.161 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.11 - $0.38, while its day lowest price was $0.11. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.12. Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology.



Will AXPW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petaquilla Minerals Ltd. (USA) (OTCBB:PTQMF) traded on volume of 248.917 shares in the last session against average volume of 74.312 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.32 and closed at $0.295 by scoring -9.23%. In the last three months the stock was down -7.81% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.26 - $0.66. Petaquilla Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploration management, and sale of mineral properties in the Republic of Panama.



Will PTQMF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) started its last trading session with the price of $8.47 and closed at $8.50 by scoring 0.69%. The stock traded with total volume of 72.262 shares, while the average trading volume remained 83.365 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.47. Day range for the stock was $8.46 and $8.59. Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



Will FIATY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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