Active Movers - PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), Global Mobiletech Inc (OTCMKTS:GLMB), Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), Global Mobiletech Inc (OTCMKTS:GLMB), Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM).



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) opened its last trade at the price of $9.72. Its closing price was $9.72 after losing -1.52% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 69.152 shares, while its average trading volume remained 158.372 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.77. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



Will CFRUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC) showed no change, close at $0.0840 with the total traded volume of 1.95 million shares while its average volume of 1.38 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.06 - $0.66, while its day lowest price was $0.08. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.10. Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States.



Can Investors Bet on TRTC after this News update? Find Out Here



Global Mobiletech Inc (OTCMKTS:GLMB) traded on volume of 1.94 million shares in the last session against average volume of 4.916 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.08 and closed at $0.0320 by scoring -70.59%. In the last three months the stock was down -75.38% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.03 - $0.21. Global MobileTech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of mobile Voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) communications and mobile advertising applications in Malaysia and Hong Kong.



Will GLMB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM) closed at $0.0010 by scoring -28.57%. The stock traded with total volume of 84.77 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 18.94 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 4.97. Urban Ag Corp. provides hazardous material abatement and environment remediation services in the United States.



Will AQUM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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