Active Movers - SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)



SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 0.70% and closed at $56.03 after gaining total volume of 3.19 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $55.38. So far, the company’s stock is down -3.81% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 14.18%.SanDisk Corporation designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using its flash memory, controller and firmware technologies.



What was the Moving Force behind SNDK On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on GEN



Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) reported the decline of -1.65% and closed at $ 22.62with the total traded volume of 3.17M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 23.00. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 6.12 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $18.45 - $23.96, while during last trade its minimum price was $22.51 and it gained its highest price of $23.00. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of -0.26%. Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products to serving the healthcare needs of women. The Company operates in four segments.



Has HOLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.40% and closed at the price of $77.93 after opening at $78.05. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.15 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.93 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $77.81, while it touched its highest price for the day at $79.17. VIAB beta value stands at 1.24 points. Viacom Inc. (Viacom) is an entertainment content company that connects with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platforms in over 160 countries and territories. The Company operates in two segments: Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.



Why Should Investors Buy VIAB After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reported the drop of -0.19%, to close at $63.02, with the overall traded volume of 3.12 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 8.86%. The 52-week range for the stock is $55.54 and $68.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $64.00. Its introductory price for the day was $62.74. Intuit Inc. (Intuit) is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, accounting professionals and financial institutions.



Will INTU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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