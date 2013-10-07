Active Movers - Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY).



Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS) opened its last trade at the price of $22.88. Its closing price was $22.39 after losing -0.84% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.60 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.96 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.28. Santarus, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary products that address the needs of patients treated by physician specialists.



Will SNTS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) percentage change surged 0.05% to close at $39.57 with the total traded volume of 1.58 million shares while its average volume of 1.60 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $30.79 - $42.82, while its day lowest price was $39.32. The share price hit the day highest price of $39.70. Linear Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a line of analog integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide.



Will LLTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded on volume of 1.56 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.64 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $51.09 and closed at $52.00 by scoring 1.56%. In the last three months the stock was up 14.92% while its 52 week range of the stock was $31.73 - $52.31. Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits.



Will LRCX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY) started its last trading session with the price of $29.68 and closed at $29.97 by scoring 1.08%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.56 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.07 million shares. Day range for the stock was $29.66 and $30.77. HomeAway, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace for the vacation rental industry worldwide. Its vacation rental properties include homes, condominiums, villas, and cabins to the public on a nightly, weekly, or monthly basis.



Will AWAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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