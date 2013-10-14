Active Movers - SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), AXIOLOGIX INC (OTCMKTS:AXLX), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), AXIOLOGIX INC (OTCMKTS:AXLX), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX).



SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) opened its last trade at the price of $12.71. Its closing price was $12.74 after losing -0.64% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 81.450 shares, while its average trading volume remained 267.037 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 81.25. Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



Will SBRCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY) percentage change surged 0.42% to close at $9.51 with the total traded volume of 66.928 shares while its average volume of 86.465 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.50 - $11.41, while its day lowest price was $9.48. The share price hit the day highest price of $9.58. Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited provides telecommunications and IT services primarily in New Zealand and Australia.



Will NZTCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AXIOLOGIX INC (OTCMKTS:AXLX) traded on volume of 254.11 million shares in the last session against average volume of 77.62 million shares. The company closed at $0.0003 by scoring 50.00%. In the last three months the stock was down -25%.



Will AXLX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) started its last trading session with the price of $0.13 and closed at $0.131 by scoring 3.97%. The stock traded with total volume of 786.935 shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.36 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.01. Day range for the stock was $0.13 and $0.13 Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life Technology Company develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being.



Will NVLX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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