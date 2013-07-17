Active Movers - Searchlight Minerals Corp., ADVANCED CREDIT, North Bay Resources Inc, Infinity Resources Holdings Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH), ADVANCED CREDIT (OTCMKTS:ACRT), North Bay Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NBRI), Infinity Resources Holdings Corp (OTCBB:IRHC)



Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) opened the session at $0.45, remained amid the day range of $0.37 - $0.45, and recently traded at $0.440. The stock showed a negative performance of -2.22% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 40,012 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 114,648 shares. Searchlight Minerals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in a slag reprocessing project and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company holds interests in two mineral projects: Clarkdale Slag Project and Searchlight Gold Project. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's business is focused on its two mineral projects: the Clarkdale Slag Project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona, and the Searchlight Gold Project, which involves exploration for precious metals on mining claims near Searchlight, Nevada.



ADVANCED CREDIT (OTCMKTS:ACRT) traded with volume of 188,000 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 128,304 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.06 - $0.51. The stock showed a negative movement of -20% and was recently trading at $0.120. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.49 million.



North Bay Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NBRI) exchanged 431,024 shares and the average volume remained 842,352 shares. The stock dropped -5.17% and was moving at $0.0550. The beta of the stock remained 0.65 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.02. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 11.37 million. North Bay Resources Inc. is a junior mining company with over 150 mineral and placer claims encompassing approximately 60,000 acres throughout British Columbia, Canada. The Company seeks to acquire, develop, and exploit natural resource properties with extensive reserves of precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, as well as base metals, including copper, zinc, lead and molybdenum.



Infinity Resources Holdings Corp (OTCBB:IRHC) gained volume of 7,850 shares, while the average volume remained 9,579 shares. The stock advanced 18% and remained at $2.95. The EPS of the stock remained -0.77. The one month trend of the stock was 2.43%. Infinity Resources Holdings Corp., formerly YouChange Holdings Corp (YouChange), is a development-stage company. The Company was organized as a software and services venture in the Green Technology (GreenTech) sector to develop a social movement to focus on the elimination of electronic waste (eWaste) in the United States, which includes any used, obsolete end-of-life consumer electronics and computer devices.



