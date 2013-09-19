Active Movers - SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS: BDRBF), Technip (ADR) (OTCMKTS: TKPPY), CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: CMXHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS: BDRBF), Technip (ADR) (OTCMKTS: TKPPY), CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: CMXHY).



SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO) opened its last trade at the price of $0.01. Its closing price was $0.0060 after losing -9.09% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.19 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.34 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 20.19.



SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States.



Will SKTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) percentage change plunged -3.05% to close at $4.68 with the total traded volume of 116.2700 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.97 - $5.03, while its day lowest price was $4.65. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.81.



Bombardier Inc. manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Bombardier Aerospace and Bombardier Transportation.



Will BDRBF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Technip (ADR) (OTCMKTS: TKPPY) traded on volume of 63.118 shares in the last session against average volume of 20.168 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $29.91 and closed at $30.72 by scoring 2.57% increased.



Technip provides project management, engineering, and construction services to the energy industry worldwide.



Will TKPPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: CMXHY) started its last trading session with the price of $30.27 and closed at $30.89 by scoring 0.51%. The stock traded with total volume of 25.251 shares, while the average trading volume remained 21.333 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.67. Day range for the stock was $30.27 -$31.01.



CSL Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Switzerland, Germany, and internationally.



Will CMXHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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