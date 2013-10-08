Active Movers - Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), YAHOO JAPAN CORP (OTCMKTS:YAHOY), AvWorks Aviation Corp (OTCMKTS:SPLI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), YAHOO JAPAN CORP (OTCMKTS:YAHOY), AvWorks Aviation Corp (OTCMKTS:SPLI).



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC) opened its last trade at the price of $0.08. Its closing price was $0.0770 after gaining 3.36% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 980.987 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.39 million shares. Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States.



Will TRTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII) percentage change plunged -11.11% to close at $0.0088 with the total traded volume of 4.66 million shares while its average volume of 2.87 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $1.00, while its day lowest price was $0.01. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.01. Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma.



Will PEII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



YAHOO JAPAN CORP (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) traded on volume of 51.038 shares in the last session against average volume of 13.399 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.50 and closed at $19.45 by scoring 0.52%. In the last three months the stock was up 15.43% while its 52 week range of the stock was $10.66 - $20.20. Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search, information listing, community, and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates in three segments: Marketing Solutions Business, Consumer Business, and Other Business.



Will YAHOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AvWorks Aviation Corp (OTCMKTS:SPLI) closed at $0.0024 by scoring 60.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 8.47 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 86.507 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -3.42. AvWorks Aviation Corp., through its subsidiaries, supplies parts, components, and products to the aviation, aerospace, government, and defense markets worldwide.



Will SPLI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/