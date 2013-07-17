Active Movers - Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND), Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND), Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK)



Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND) ended its day with the loss of -29.20% and closed at the price of $0.0160 after opening at $0.02 Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 48.57 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 17.47 million shares. Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals.

.

Has BRND Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 376.51M shares, as compared to its average volume of 33.12M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.0025 for the day and its closing price was $0.0020 after gain +17.65% for the day. Creative Edge Nutrition Inc. (CENergy), formerly Laufer Bridge Enterprises Inc, is engaged in the development, marketing and sales of nutraceuticals and health supplements.



What was the Moving Force behind FITX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on FITX



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) traded with volume of 917,099.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 1.04 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $67.79 and closed at $68.15 by scoring +0.74%. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe, Zone Americas and Zone Asia.



For How Long NSRGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK ) stock traded with total volume of 12.55M shares, while the average trading volume remained 12.55M shares. NTEK started its trading session with the price of $0.12 and closed at $0.0975 after declined -12.95%. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets



Will NTEK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/