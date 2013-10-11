Active Movers - Wal-Mart De Mexico S a B De C v (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY), Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY), Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC), TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:TNIB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY), Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY), Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC), TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:TNIB).



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) opened its last trade at the price of $25.07. Its closing price was $25.42 after gaining 3.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 37.790 shares, while its average trading volume remained 63.918 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.34. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores.



Will WMMVY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) percentage change surged 1.81% to close at $19.69 with the total traded volume of 44.887 shares while its average volume of 41.644 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.90 - $21.04, while its day lowest price was $19.40. The share price hit the day highest price of $19.69. Publicis Groupe SA provides a range of advertising and communications services worldwide. The company’s specialized agencies and marketing services include interactive communication services.



Will PUBGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC) traded on volume of 740.570 shares in the last session against average volume of 569.362 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.18 and closed at $0.186 by scoring 3.33%. In the last three months the stock was down -3.75% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.14 - $0.15. Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States.



Will BFGC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:TNIB) started its last trading session with the price of $1.12 and closed at $1.28 by scoring 15.32%. The stock traded with total volume of 116.562 shares, while the average trading volume remained 139.130 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 7.44. Day range for the stock was $1.12 and $1.37. TNI BioTech, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, HIV/AIDS, hospitalization related, and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally.



Will TNIB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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