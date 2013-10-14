Active Movers - Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVYC), First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB:FMAR), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), IDGlobal Corp (OTCMKTS:IDGC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVYC), First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB:FMAR), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), IDGlobal Corp (OTCMKTS:IDGC).



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVYC) opened its last trade at the price of $25.11. Its closing price was $26.27 after gaining 3.34% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 50.516 shares, while its average trading volume remained 63.884 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.34. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores.



Will WMMVYC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB:FMAR) percentage change surged 5.32% to close at $0.990 with the total traded volume of 172.310 shares while its average volume of 53.273 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.51 - $2.97, while its day lowest price was $0.95. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.07. First Mariner Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Mariner Bank that offers commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in central and eastern Maryland.



Will FMAR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY) traded on volume of 32.720 shares in the last session against average volume of 32.676 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $32.85 and closed at $33.19 by scoring 1.16%. In the last three months the stock was up 21.66% while its 52 week range of the stock was $23.74 - $35.40. National Australia Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services.



Will NABZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



IDGlobal Corp (OTCMKTS:IDGC) closed at $0.0007 and showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 77.72 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 11.76 million shares. ID Global Corporation is a holding company operating through its subsidiary Fluid Solutions Group, Inc. Fluid Solutions Group, Inc. provides reclamation services of petroleum products and waste water disposal.



Can Investors Bet on IDGC after this News update? Find Out Here



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