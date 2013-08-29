Active Movers: XL Group Plc (NYSE:XL), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: XL Group plc (NYSE:XL), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)



XL Group plc (NYSE:XL) opened its shares at the price of $30.09 for the day. Its closing price was $29.88 after losing -0.83% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.15 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.68 million shares. The beta of XL stands at2.22.



XL Group plc, through its subsidiaries, is a global insurance and reinsurance company engaged in providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial.



Has XL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) percentage change surged +0.59% to close at $112.20 with the total traded average volume of 3.08 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $83.85 - $119.30, while its day lowest price was $111.11 and it hit its day highest price at $112.83.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities.



Will BRK.B Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) started its trading session with the price of $42.32 and closed at $42.17 by scoring -0.38%. LNC’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.12 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.20 million shares. The beta of LNC stands at 2.72. Day range of the stock was $42.09 -$42.70.



Will LNC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) ended its day with the loss of -0.12% and closed at the price of $32.30 after opening at $32.35. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.09million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.01 million shares.



SunTrust Banks, Inc. (SunTrust) is a commercial banking organization. The Company is a diversified financial services holding company whose businesses provide a range of financial services to consumer and corporate clients.



Why Should Investors Buy STI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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