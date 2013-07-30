Active Movers - XSUNX, Inc., Trilliant Exploration Corp, SILVERTON ADVENTURES, GTX Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: XSUNX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX), Trilliant Exploration Corp (OTCMKTS:TTXP), SILV ERTON ADVENTURES (OTCMKTS:SVAD), GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO)



XSUNX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) gained volume of 2.08 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained `.34 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01- $0.07 and the day range was $0.01 - $0.01, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.01, and its recent trading price was $0.0080. The stock showed a positive performance of 25% in its trading session. XsunX, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development and marketing of a hybrid manufacturing solution to produce high performance copper indium gallium (di) selenide (CIGS) thin film solar cells. Its patent pending system and processing technology, CIGSolar, focuses on the mass production of individual thin-film CIGS solar cells that match silicon solar cell dimensions; and could be offered as an alternative to the use of silicon solar cells.



In the recent trading session, Trilliant Exploration Corp (OTCMKTS:TTXP) traded 354,100 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 625,579 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $1.75. The stock was a bear and dropped -8.42%, while its trading price stayed at $0.0272. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.06 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -87.99%. Trilliant Exploration Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and advancement of mining projects. The company was formerly known as Project Development Pacific, Inc. and changed its name to Trilliant Exploration Corporation in November 2007. Trilliant Exploration Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.



SILVERTON ADVENTURES (OTCMKTS:SVAD) volume of the stock was 10.57 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 7.55 million shares. The stock plunged -23.08% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.0010. Silverton Adventures, Inc. operates as a marketing, production, and distribution company providing printing and mailing services to small and large businesses in the United States. The company?s print and mail services include business card, carbonless form, catalogs/booklet, flyer, poster, graphic design, automated presort, brochure, copying, envelope, letterhead, postcard, presentation folder, and insert and address services.



GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) traded with volume of 219,000 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 201,737 shares. The stock was recently trading at $0.0090. The market capitalization of the stock remained 786,612. The beta of the stock remained 2.44. GTX Corp designs, develops, and sells various interrelated and complementary products and services in the personal location services marketplace. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.



