Active Movers - Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)



Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) opened the session at $24.43, remained amid the day range of $17.93 - $33.50, and closed the session at $28.12. The stock showed a positive performance of 11.19% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.44 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 181,742.00 shares. Zumiez Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of action sports related apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods. The company?s stores focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, motocross, and bicycle motocross for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment.



What was the Moving Force behind ZUMZ On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on ZUMZ



Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK) traded with volume of 1.44 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.40 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.71 - $35.21. The stock showed a positive movement of 0.75% and closed its session at $34.82. The market capitalization of the stock remained Qlik Technologies Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and implementation of software products and related services for user-driven business intelligence that enables customers to make business decisions primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Africa. It provides QlikView Business Discovery platform, which helps people create and share insights and analysis in groups and across organizations billion.



For How Long QLIK will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) exchanged 1.44 million shares and the average volume remained 2.25 million shares. The stock escalated 0.56% and closed the session at $39.17. The beta of the stock remained +0.86 and the EPS of the stock remained +1.56 The shares outstanding of the stock remained 365.40 million. Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany.



For How Long PAYX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) gained volume of 1.39 million shares, while the average volume remained 434,851.00 shares. The stock decreased -0.93% and finished the session Friday at $45.59. The EPS of the stock remained +3.45 The one month of the stock was -6.48% and three month trend remained negative -0.78%. Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Property Casualty Insurance; Personal Lines Property Casualty Insurance



Will CINF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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