Active Network Inc (NYSE:ACTV) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

An investigation on behalf of investors of Active Network Inc (NYSE:ACTV) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain of its directors and officers of Active Network Inc in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Active Network Inc (NYSE:ACTV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Active Network Inc officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls. Specifically, the investigation focuses on statements issued by Active Networks regarding costumer conversions to its online registration systems.



Active Network Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $242.88 million in 2009 to $337.39 million in 2011 and that its Net Loss declined from $37.86 million in 2009 to $15.33 million in 2011.



Shares of Active Network Inc (NYSE:ACTV) grew from $12.50 per share in December 2011 to almost $17 per share in April 2012.



Then on November 1, 2012, Active Network Inc reported its third quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Active Network Inc, also issued its guidance for the fourth quarter and FY 2012 and 2012. Active Network Inc said that it expected a Net Loss of $18 to $13 million for the fourth quarter in 2012 and a Net Loss of $47 to $42 million for the FY 2012.



Shares of Active Network Inc (NYSE:ACTV) dropped from $9.46 per share on Nov. 1, 2012 to $5.055 on November 2, 2012



Active Network Inc reported that while its annual Total Revenue rose from $337.39 million in 2011 to $418.89 million in 2012 its Net Loss increased from $15.33 million in 2011 to $43.03 million in 2012.



Shares of Active Network Inc (NYSE:ACTV) declined to as low as $4.19 per share in March 2013.



On August 2, 2013, NYSE:ACTV shares closed at $10.33 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Active Network Inc (NYSE:ACTV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



