Recently published research from GBI Research, "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market to 2017 - Growth in Developing Markets to Come From Cost Efficient Manufacturing and Rising Domestic Demand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market to 2017 - Growth in Developing Markets to Come From Cost Efficient Manufacturing and Rising Domestic Demand" provides detailed insight into the global APIs market. The research presents detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the global APIs market. The report contains market forecasts, product type analysis, and drivers and restraints for growth. In addition, it includes therapeutic category analysis and contract manufacturing organizations' (CMO) growth in the region, and their influence on API manufacturing activity towards 2017. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global APIs market, covering all the major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The global APIs market was dominated by North America, which generated 35.1% of global API revenues in 2011. The Asia-Pacific region also saw high growth, second behind North America with a revenue share of 29.7% in 2011.
The global APIs market revenues reached $108,613m in 2011. In the product-based segments, the synthetic market dominated the market with 82.7% of global APIs revenues.
However, increasing acceptance and increasing penetration are boosting the biopharmaceuticals drug market in both developed and developing economies.
Scope
- Market revenue data for APIs from 2005 to 2011, forecast forward for six years to 2017.
- API markets in the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe, along with key countries such as the US, Canada, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Italy, Germany, France, the UK and Spain.
- API industry structure and market trends, such as a shift in manufacturing and growth in biotechnology globally.
- Drivers and restraints for the global APIs market.
- Detailed historical, forecast trend and share analysis of API revenues based on product types (synthetic and biotechnology APIs) at the global, regional and key country levels.
- Detailed historical and forecast trends and share analysis for API revenues based on the customer base (generic and innovative for synthetic APIs, biosimilars and biologics for biotech APIs) at the global, regional and key country levels.
- Analysis of API revenues based on therapeutic categories at a global and regional level.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help with specific insights in the global API market.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the global API market.
- Invest in the growing segments of the APIs market.
- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights into the future opportunities and critical success factors in the global APIs market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market in Asia Pacific to 2017 - Increasing Penetration in China and India Coupled with Low Cost Manufacturing to Fuel Regional Growth
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market in Europe to 2017 - Pricing and Reimbursement Initiatives Supporting Generic Drug Growth, with CMOs Expected to Account for Majority of the Manufacturing Activity
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market in the Americas to 2017 - Shift Towards Generics and Biosimilars as South and Central America Emerges as a Key Growth Region
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in the Americas Market to 2016 - Growth in Biotechnology and Generic Segments and the Pharmaceutical Patent Cliff will Shape the Landscape
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market in Asia-Pacific to 2016 - The Merchant Market for Generics Continues to Grow as the Competition Increases
- Global Biopesticides Market Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Global Additive Manufacturing Market (2012 - 2017) - By Application [Medical Devices, Automotives, & Aerospace] & Technology [3D Printing, Laser Sintering, Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Electron Beam Melting, & Tissue Engine
- Polyurethane Global Market to 2016 - Growth of Rigid and Flexible Polyurethane Foams in Asia-Pacific to Drive Global Demand
- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing in India, China and South Korea - Regulatory Framework, Infrastructure Support and Discovery Funding Create an Environment Conducive to Growth
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry