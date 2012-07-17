Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- GBI Research’s report, “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market in Europe to 2017 - Pricing and Reimbursement Initiatives Supporting Generic Drug Growth, with CMOs Expected to Account for Majority of the Manufacturing Activity” provides detailed insight into the Europe API market. The research presents detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the API markets in this region. The report contains market forecasts, product type analysis, drivers and restraints. In addition, it includes market forecasts, product type analysis, therapeutic categories analysis and CMO growth in the region and its influence on API manufacturing activity towards 2017. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Europe API market, covering all the major parameters.



Europe is the third largest regional market for APIs by revenue in the world. European active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market revenue held a share of around 24.2% of global API market revenue of 108.6 $ billion in 2011. Total revenue generated by the European API market was $26,288.96 million in 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach $38,255.67 million by 2017.This will be supported by healthy demand from generic and biotech API sectors.



Scope



- Market revenue data for APIs from 2005 to 2011 and forecast for six years to 2017.

- API markets in key countries in the region: Germany, France, Italy, the Uk, Spain

- API industry structure and market trends such as a shift in manufacturing and growth in biotechnology for the Europe region.

- Drivers of the API market, such as the growth of generic drugs, and restraints, such as patent expiries and government initiatives like price reimbursement cut.

- Detailed historical, forecast trend and share analysis of API revenue based on product types (Synthetic and Biotech APIs) in the Europe market and in key countries of the region.

- Detailed historical, forecast trend and share analysis of API revenue based on customer base (Generic and Innovative for Synthetic APIs) (Biosimilars and biologics for Biotech Apis) in the Europe market and in key countries of the region.

- Analysis of API revenue based on therapeutic categories in the Europe and key countries.



