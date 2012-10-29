New Pharmaceuticals research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market in the Americas to 2017 - Shift Towards Generics and Biosimilars as South and Central America Emerges as a Key Growth Region" provides detailed insight into the Americas API market. The research presents detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the API markets in this region. The report contains market forecasts, product type analysis, drivers and restraints. In addition, it includes market forecasts, product type analysis, therapeutic categories analysis and CMO growth in the region and its influence on API manufacturing activity towards 2017. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Americas API market, covering all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Americas is the second largest regional market for APIs by revenue in the world. Americas active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market revenue held a share of around 42.5% of global API market revenue of 108.6 $ billion in 2011. Total revenue generated by the Americas API market was $46.1 billion in 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach $63.8 billion by 2017.This will be supported by healthy demand from biotech and generic API sectors.
Scope
- Market revenue data for APIs from 2005 to 2011 and forecast for six years to 2017.
- API markets in key countries in the region: North America ,South and Central America and key countries like the US and Canada
- API industry structure and market trends such as a shift in manufacturing and growth in biotechnology for the Americas region.
- Drivers of the API market, such as the growth of generic drugs, and restraints, such as patent expiries and government initiatives like price reimbursement cut.
- Detailed historical, forecast trend and share analysis of API revenue based on product types (Synthetic and Biotech APIs) in the Americas market and in key countries of the region.
- Detailed historical, forecast trend and share analysis of API revenue based on customer base (Generic and Innovative for Synthetic APIs) (Biosimilars and biologics for Biotech Apis) in the Americas market and in key countries of the region.
- Analysis of API revenue based on therapeutic categories in the North America ,South and Central America
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the Americas API market.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the Americas API market.
