New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- APIs are generally found in drugs used in treating numerous oncological, neurological, cardiovascular, orthopedic, and ophthalmological disorders. APIs are often used as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which are essential treatment modalities used along with biologically active drugs and monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer.



Market Drivers



The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is poised to register substantially high growth in revenue in the next few years, mainly owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing significance of generic APIs, and increasing drug research & development activities. Growing advancements in API manufacturing, rising cases of hospital-acquired infections, the expanding biopharmaceuticals sector, and a significant rise in the geriatric populace are the other key parameters encouraging the global market growth. The COVID-19 outbreak has further accelerated market growth due to the global race for developing and mass-producing an efficient coronavirus vaccine. Hence, increasing clinical trials and higher government funding for pharmaceutical R&D have spurred the demand for APIs, thereby boosting the global market development.



Companies considered and profiled in this Market study



AbbVie Inc.; Mylan N.V.; Cipla Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Albemarle Corporation; Aurobindo Pharma; and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Regional Outlook



The North American active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is projected to hold the largest market share over the estimated period. Market growth in the region is primarily attributed to the rising incidences of chronic diseases, soaring demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and rising focus on generic drug development.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)s market on the basis of Type of Synthesis, Type of Manufacturer, Type Outlook, Application Outlook, and region:



Type of Synthesis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)



Synthetic APIs Market

Innovative Synthetic APIs

Generic Synthetic APIs

Synthetic APIs Market, by Type

Biotech APIs Market

Innovative Biotech APIs

Generic Biotech APIs

Biotech APIs Market, by Type

Biotech APIs Market, by Expression System

Biotech APIs Market, by Product



Type of Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)



Captive APIs

Merchant APIs



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)



Generic APIs

Innovative APIs



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)



Cardiology

Oncology

CNS & Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Highlights of the TOC:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market size

2.2 Latest Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market key players

3.2 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



