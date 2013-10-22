Active Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACPW) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on November 11, 2013 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on November 11, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Active Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACPW) over alleged securities laws violations by Active Power.



Investors with a substantial investment in Active Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACPW) shares between April 30, 2013 and September 5, 2013., should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on November 11, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Active Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACPW) between April 30, 2013 and September 5, 201, that Active Power, Inc. and certain of its officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



On September 5, 2013, Active Power, Inc. retracted its guidance for the third quarter. Active Power, Inc. said that it will not achieve its revenue or earnings per share guidance for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2013, due primarily to lower than expected sales in China. Active Power, Inc. said that the lower than expected sales in China are due to disappointing results from the company's distribution relationship in China and that Active Power, Inc. previously announced in error that a partnership agreement with Digital China Information Service Company Limited was entered into on April 30, 2013.



Active Power, Inc. said that its previously announced agreement in China is with Qiyuan Network System Limited, which the company's management discovered is neither an affiliate nor a subsidiary of Digital China Information Service Company Limited.



Shares of Active Power, Inc. declined from $3.50 per share in Sept. 5, 2103, to $2.83 per share on Sept. 6, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Active Power, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com