Active Protection System Market Size, Share, Trends 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- This report provides an analysis of the active protection system market from 2018 to 2027. It discusses industry and technological trends that are currently prevailing in the market. It analyses factors driving and restraining the growth of this market, as well as the challenges faced it. The market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include growing demand for advanced defense systems.



On the basis of kill system type, the active protection system market has been segmented into soft kill, hard kill, and reactive armor. Soft kill systems can duplicate the signature of the protected platform and can disrupt the line of sight of the incoming threat. This segment has been further divided into electro-optic jammers, radar decoys, infrared decoys, and others. Hard kill measures are effective against shaped charge warheads, multiple explosive formed projectiles (Multi EFP), rockets, KE rounds, IEDs, and other ammunition. This segment is projected to grow from USD 1,126 million in 2022 to USD 1,571 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This segment's growth is attributed to the rapid technological progress of enemy tank rounds, missiles, and RPGs which is driving armed forces to test and develop active protection systems for their fleets of tanks.



Based on platform, the active protection system market has been segmented into ground, airborne, and marine. Active protection systems mounted on a platform are equipped with both, hard kill as well soft kill capabilities. Soft kill measures usually include the reduction of the signature or augmentation of the signature. A protection system typically employs soft kill measures such as decoys and other countermeasure systems. Hard kill capabilities include detecting as well as destroying the incoming threat with a counter-weapon system.



On the basis of end user, the active protection system market has been segmented into defense and homeland security. The defense end-use market is huge, as active protection systems can be mounted on almost every platform, such as combat vehicles, naval ships, and military aircraft. The primary function of active protection systems is to intercept, jam, confuse, and destroy incoming threats. These systems are widely used by defense forces for the survival of their warfare platforms in combat scenarios. They have also been adopted by homeland security agencies to minimize the damage from threats in radical and strained environments.