Technological progressions in Active Psoriatic Arthritis therapeutics and management, significant prevalence of target disease across the globe, rising awareness towards the availability of biosimilar products for psoriatic arthritis, are among key factors expected to fuel the market growth
The Active Psoriatic Arthritis market is set to attain a valuation of USD 13.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2%. Active psoriatic arthritis is a form of chronic inflammatory arthritis that develops in people with psoriasis. It causes painful joint inflammation with heat, redness, and swelling in the surrounding tissues. Most of the psoriatic patients are diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in later stages.
Asia Pacific region is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% in the active psoriatic arthritis market over the forecast period. The region is projected to expand rapidly, especially in India, South Korea, Japan, and parts of China. The region has a large patient pool due to high population density and an increasing prevalence of psoriatic arthritis.
Approximately 18% to 42% of the population has active psoriatic arthritis in the North American and Europe region.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market:
Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bausch Health Companies, Eli Lilly and Company and Pfizer among other companies
Market Drivers
The increasing geriatric population and a lack of quality lifestyle due to exacting work-life balance that overstimulates the immune system has led to a sharp growth in active psoriatic arthritis globally. These factors are majorly contributing to the market growth of active psoriatic arthritis treatment, and hence, an increasing demand for drugs to treat active psoriatic arthritis is expected to be observed in the forecast period.
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Prescriptions
OTC
Other
Drug Class Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Biologics
Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
Non-Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)
Other
By Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Injectable
Oral
Topical
Key Summary of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Analysis
The North America region is projected to account for a significant market share over the forecast period. This is due to the availability of technologically advanced products, supportive reimbursement scenarios, efficient treatments, rise in purchasing power of the consumers, and increasing occurrence rate of active psoriatic arthritis, especially among the elderly population. Incidences of active psoriatic arthritis are significantly high in the United States.
