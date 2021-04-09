Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Market Size – USD 7.15 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends– Growing Prevalence of Psoriasis



According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2%. Significant growth in incidences of active psoriatic arthritis is observed across emerging countries together with increasing elderly population. Also, poor standard of living due to stressful work-life balance resulting in the overstimulation of immune system. Rising advancements in biosimilars and robust pipeline of biologic products are expressively enhancing the availability of safe and efficient psoriatic arthritis treatment.



COVID-19 IMPACT



The report sheds light on the emerging trends and changes in the market dynamics with regards to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic. The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the overall industry and provides a post-COVID-19 perspective of market growth and trends.



Key Highlights from the Report



Due to high emergence and employability of biologics and biosimilar products in potential treatment, biologics drug class segment accounted for the largest market share of approximately 39.8%. Moreover, traditional biologics have a capacity to improve complete immune system

Biologics and biosimilar products are mostly sold only on the basis of prescription. Prescription products segment in the products outlook accounted for the largest market revenue with a market share of approximately 47.5% in 2019

Existing market players operating in the industry have undertaken a number of strategies to propel in the market. Thus, in August 2019, Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) announced to have acquired worldwide rights to Otezla (only oral non-biologic treatment for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis) from Bristol-Myers Squibb's merger partner Celgene

Key market players profiled for this industry analysis include Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bausch Health Companies, Eli Lilly and Company and Pfizer among other companies



Emergen research have segmented Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market on the basis of product, drug class, route of administration and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Prescriptions

OTC

Other



Drug Class Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Non-Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Other



By Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Injectable

Oral

Topical



The report offers detailed information on the competitive landscape of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis market along with the regional bifurcation. The report studies the key markets for production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, emerging consumer trends, market spread, import/export, along with the presence of the key players and their business strategies.



Major Regions of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Analyzed in the Report Include:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:



Market dynamics: The Active Psoriatic Arthritis market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.



Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Active Psoriatic Arthritis industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Active Psoriatic Arthritis industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.



Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Intensifying Prevalence of psoriatic arthritis

4.2.2.2. Emergence of potential medication

4.2.2.3. Healthcare reimbursements scenario

4.2.2.4. Availability of research finds from public and private bodies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of treatment

4.2.3.2. Side effects associated with the treatment/surgery

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Prescriptions Products

5.1.2. Over-the-Counter (OTC)

5.1.3. Other



CONTINUED..!!



