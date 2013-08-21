Active Runners - Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)



Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) gained volume of 1.43 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.31 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.94 - $28.32and the day range was $20.82 - $21.74.The stock opened the session at $21.13, remained amid the day range of $20.82 - $21.43, and closed the session at $21.43. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.90% in previous trading session. Angie?s List, Inc. operates a consumer-driven solution for its members to research, hire, rate, and review local professionals for home, health care, and automotive service needs. It offers member services comprising member-generated ratings and reviews that provide reviews from both members and non-members in 550 categories; and service provider services for members looking for reputable providers of high cost of failure services. As of December 31, 2012, it had approximately 1.7 million paid memberships in 219 local markets in the United States.



For How Long ANGI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded 1.43 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.49 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.50%, while its closing price stayed at $74.36. The market capitalization of the stock remained 16.19 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +29.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestic merchandise, such as bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, including kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and certain juvenile products.



For How Long BBBY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) volume of the stock was 1.41 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.17 shares. The stock boosted +0.40% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $35.53. The stock traded 1.41 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.17 million shares. NXP Semiconductors N.V. provides mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It provides integrated circuits (ICs) and discrete semiconductors.



Will NXPI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) traded with volume of 1.41 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 749,543 shares. The stock decreased -1.34% and finished the trading at $40.46. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.76 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.95. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, produces and supplies semiconductor interconnect products for computing, storage, and communications applications in the high-performance computing, Web 2.0, storage, financial services, database, cloud, and embedded markets.



Will MLNX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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