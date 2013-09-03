Active Runners - CenterPoint Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CNP), PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II(NYSEARCA:BKLN), Cameron International Corporation(NYSE:CAM), ProShares Ultra QQQ (ETF)(NYSEARCA:QLD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CenterPoint Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CNP), PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II(NYSEARCA:BKLN), Cameron International Corporation(NYSE:CAM), ProShares Ultra QQQ (ETF)(NYSEARCA:QLD).



CenterPoint Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CNP) ended lower -0.52% and complete the day at $22.93. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.23 million. After opening at $23.04, the stock hit as high as $23.14. However, it traded between $18.79 and $25.65 over the last twelve months.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company?s Electric Transmission & Distribution segment engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity to retail electric providers (REPs), municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.



Has CNP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II(NYSEARCA:BKLN) closed yesterday at $24.74, a +0.08% increase. Around 2.17 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $5.28 billion.



For How Long BKLN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cameron International Corporation(NYSE:CAM) moved -1.06 percent lower at $56.79 and traded between $56.44 and $57.50 after opening the day at $57.37. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.09%, which stands at -2% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 0.58%.



Cameron International Corporation provides flow equipment products, systems, and services worldwide. Its Drilling & Production Systems segment offers systems and equipment to control pressures and direct flows of oil and gas wells; and designs and manufactures structural components for land and offshore drilling rigs.



Why Should Investors Buy CAM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ProShares Ultra QQQ (ETF)(NYSEARCA:QLD) shares fall, losing -1.27 percent to close at $73.04. The stock is up around 33.21% this year and 21.6% for the last 12 months. Around 2.15 million shares changed hands yesterday.



ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market.



Will QLD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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