Active Runners: Homex Development Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:HXM), Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ), Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Homex Development Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:HXM), Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ), Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN)



Homex Development Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:HXM) opened its shares at the price of $1.50 for the day. Its closing price was $2.06 after gaining +36.42% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.06 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.61 million shares.



Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV is a Mexico-based homebuilding company. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company is mainly engaged in the promotion, design, development.



For How Long HXM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR) percentage change surged +0.30% to close at $16.95 with the total traded volume of 3.06 million shares, and average volume of 5.13 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.24 - $19.65, while its day lowest price was $16.83 and it hit its day highest price at $17.21.



Denbury Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had 461.9 million barrel of oil equivalent of proved oil and natural gas reserves, of which 77% was oil.



For How Long DNR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ) started its trading session with the price of $4.98 and closed at $5.06 by scoring +1.40%. AUQ’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.05 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.81 million shares. The beta of AUQ stands at 1.03. Day range of the stock was $4.96 -$5.11.



AuRico Gold Inc. is a Canada-based gold producer with mines and projects in North America.



Will AUQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) ended its day with the gain of +1.76% and closed at the price of $19.05 after opening at $18.71. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.99 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.27 million shares.



Calpine Corporation (Calpine) is an independent wholesale power producer in the United States.



For How Long CPN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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