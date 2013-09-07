Active Runners: Intersil Corp (NASDAQ:ISIL), NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Intersil Corp (NASDAQ:ISIL), NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).



Intersil Corp (NASDAQ:ISIL) decreased -1.03% and closed at $10.60 on a traded volume of 1.84 million shares, in comparison to 1.54 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 30.86%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and its total outstanding shares are 127.30 million.



Will ISIL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Intersil Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog, mixed-signal, and power management integrated circuits (ICs) for applications in the industrial and infrastructure, personal computing, and consumer electronics markets.



NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) soared 0.93% and closed at $6.51on a traded volume of 1.84 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.18 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.03%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.40 and $6.60.



Will NIHD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand name to businesses and individuals in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Chile.



TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT) dropped -0.25% and closed at $7.93. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.12%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.30 and $8.30 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.99. Its introductory price for the day was $7.99, with the overall traded volume of 1.80 million shares.



Will TQNT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technology for mobile device, network infrastructure, and defense and aerospace markets worldwide.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) after opening its trade at the price of $18.75, dropped -2.57% to close at $18.18 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.78 million shares, in comparison to 1.80 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $10.01 and $19.25 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.75.



Will TTWO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment for consumers worldwide.



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