Active Runners: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (NASDAQ:ACWI)



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) opened its shares at the price of $24.43 for the day. Its closing price was $24.65 after gaining +1.09% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.90 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.52 million shares. The beta of MYGN stands at0.46. Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and marketing of predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy MYGN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) percentage change surged +10.71% to close at $32.16 with the total traded volume of 1.86 million shares, and average volume of 445,541.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $22.89 - $32.83, while its day lowest price was $29.44 and it hit its day highest price at $32.35. National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells tools to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software product for measurement and control; and LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA that are strategic modular software add-ons.



Will NATI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) started its trading session with the price of $75.35 and closed at $75.31 by scoring +0.38%. ADP’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.85 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.56 million shares. The beta of ADP stands at 0.62. Day range of the stock was $74.89 -$75.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to employers and vehicle retailers and manufacturers worldwide.



For How Long ADP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (NASDAQ:ACWI) ended its day with the loss of -0.02% and closed at the price of $56.04 after opening at $56.01. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.84 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.14 million shares.



Has ACWI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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