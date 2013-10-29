Active Runners: Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX), Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), United Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTD), Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX), Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), United Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTD), Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR)



Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) opened its shares at the price of $3.07 for the day. Its closing price was $2.86 after losing -6.54% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.61million shares, while its average trading volume remained 914,678.00 shares. The beta of OMEX stands at1.30. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the archaeologically sensitive exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide.



Has OMEX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) percentage change surged +0.36% to close at $8.61 with the total traded volume of 1.61 million shares, and average volume of 1.70 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.21 - $9.08, while its day lowest price was $8.52 and it hit its day highest price at $8.62. Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and operates as a closed-end management investment company.



For How Long AINV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



United Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTD) started its trading session with the price of $8.41 and closed at $8.39 by scoring -0.59%. UNTD’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.56 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.17 million shares. The beta of UNTD stands at 1.44. Day range of the stock was $8.24 -$8.44. United Online, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer products and services over the Internet primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe.



Has UNTD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR) ended its day with the loss of -1.63% and closed at the price of $4.82 after opening at $4.92. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.54 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.55 million shares. Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutic products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy AVNR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.

Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/