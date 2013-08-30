Active Runners: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA)(NYSE:PGH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA)(NYSE:PGH)



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR) opened its shares at the price of $13.93 for the day. Its closing price was $13.68 after losing -2.01% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 16.5 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 17.96 million shares. The beta of PBR stands at1.53.



Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company.



Will PBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A) percentage change plunged -2.44% to close at $14.40 with the total traded of average volume of 8.34 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.20 - $23.88, while its day lowest price was $14.31 and it hit its day highest price at $14.92.



Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company.



Why Should Investors Buy PBR.A After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) started its trading session with the price of $17.13 and closed at $17.26 by scoring +0.35%. PDM’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.36 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 936,481.00 shares. The beta of PDM stands at 0.65. Day range of the stock was $17.03 -$17.31.



Will PDM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA)(NYSE:PGH) ended its day with the loss of -2.34% and closed at the price of $5.43 after opening at $5.52. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.03 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.47 million shares.



Pengrowth Energy Corporation (Pengrowth) is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia.



Will PGH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/