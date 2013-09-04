Active Runners: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR), Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ), The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (NSE:SCI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR), Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ), The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (NSE:SCI)



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) opened its shares at the price of $2.52 for the day. Its closing price was $16.94 after losing -1.40% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.52 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.03 million shares. The beta of PDM stands at0.66.



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of commercial real estate properties in the United States.



Has PDM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR) percentage change plunged -9.78% to close at $0.11 with the total traded volume of 2.48 million shares, and average volume of 2.15 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.09 - $1.86, while its day lowest price was $0.10 and it hit its day highest price at $0.13.



Lone Pine Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and light oil properties in Canada.



Has LPR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) started its trading session with the price of $10.03 and closed at $9.88 by scoring -0.50%. CUZ’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.47 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.37 million shares. The beta of CUZ stands at 1.64.



Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy CUZ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (NSE:SCI) ended its day with the gain of +1.00% and closed at the price of $30.45 after opening at $31.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 111,777.00 shares.



Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in North America and Germany.



For How Long SCI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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