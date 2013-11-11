Active Runners: UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD)



UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) opened its shares at the price of $15.20 for the day. Its closing price was $13.85 after losing -19.38% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.97 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.03 million shares. The beta of UNXL stands at-1.53. Uni-Pixel, Inc. delivers performance engineered films to the display, touch screen, and flexible electronics market segments in the United States.



Will UNXL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) percentage change surged +1.61% to close at $22.40 with the total traded volume of 84,100.00 shares, and average volume of 58,719.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.55- $23.22, while its day lowest price was $22.04 and it hit its day highest price at $22.41. Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks.



Why Should Investors Buy LNVGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP) started its trading session with the price of $4.38and closed at $4.86 by scoring +29.95%. HZNP’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.96 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 920,234.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $4.20 -$4.92.



Will HZNP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD) ended its day with the loss of -5.36% and closed at the price of $0.05 after opening at $0.05. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.99 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 8.82 million shares. American Community Development Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of low cost housing for parolees, former substance abusers, and indigent and financially disadvantaged in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy ACYD After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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