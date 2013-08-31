Active Runners: Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)



Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE) opened its shares at the price of $14.56 for the day. Its closing price was $14.41 after losing -0.41% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 17.11 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 18.36 million shares. The beta of VALE stands at1.46.



Vale S.A. engages in the research, production, and marketing of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizers, copper, coal, manganese.



Will VALE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) percentage change plunged -3.33% to close at $3.19 with the total traded volume of 16.00 million shares, and average volume of 14.14 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.01$3.52, while its day lowest price was $3.18 and it hit its day highest price at $3.31.



Synovus Financial Corp. ( Synovus) is a financial services and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services.



Why Should Investors Buy SNV After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) started its trading session with the price of $6.82 and closed at $6.71 by scoring -0.74%. S’s stocks traded with total volume of 15.73 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 23.10 million shares. Day range of the stock was $6.54 -$6.82.



Sprint Corporation provides wireless and wireline communications services to consumers, businesses, and government users in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Has S Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) ended its day with the gain of +0.46% and closed at the price of $19.73 after opening at $19.70. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 12.92 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 12.55 million shares.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally.



Will DAL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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