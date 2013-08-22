Active Runners - Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), Market Vector Russia ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RSX), iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PFF), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), Market Vector Russia ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RSX), iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PFF), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM)



Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) gained 3.65%, trading on 3.65M shares to end the trade at $51.45. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $16.32 on Nov 15, 2012 and was moved to maximum level of $59.35 on Aug 2, 2013.The stock changed hands in a range of $49.50 to $52.54, bringing its market capitalization at about $3.36B. Yelp Inc. connects people with great local businesses. Its users have contributed a total of approximately 36.0 million cumulative reviews of almost every type of local business, from restaurants, boutiques and salons to dentists, mechanics and plumbers.



For How Long YELP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Market Vector Russia ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RSX) loss of -1.14% to complete the trading session at $26.07 with a total volume of 3.59M shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $23.94 and above $31.38.It floated in a range of $26.04 to $26.41 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.81.Its market capitalization now moved to about $1.34B. Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia.



Has RSX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PFF) recorded a gain of 0.03% and was in a range of $37.00 -$37.40 before closing at $37.24. The share price hit its 52-week low of $36.93 and $41.09 was the best price in the same period.The stock completed the day with a total volume of 3.59M shares. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index).



Will PFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) added 0.16% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $202.50B. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 3.55M shares as compared to average trading volume of 3.91M shares.The share price after opening at $194.17 made a high of $186.57 and hovered above $184.28 to end the day at $184.86. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an information technology (IT) company. IBM operates in five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems and Technology and Global Financing.



Why Should Investors Buy IBM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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