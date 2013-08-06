Active Stocks in Spotlight - Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU) plunged -3.50% to $2.54 during the mid-day trading hours with the total traded volume of 15.12 million shares. ALU has positive weekly performance of 19.55% and its year to date performance is 89.21%. Alcatel Lucent SA is a France based company that proposes solutions used by service providers, businesses, and governments worldwide to offer voice, data, and video services to their own customers.



Has ALU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) jumped +3.63% to $17.15 in the mid-day trading hours with the total traded volume of 12.91 million shares more than the average volume of 8.66 million shares. MGM has market cap of 8.39 billion and its beta value stands at 3.70 times. MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company is a hospitality company.



For How Long MGM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) gained +0.14% to $29.22 in the mid-day with the total traded volume of 11.21 million shares. Its fifty two week range was $23.55-$31.15. The total market capitalization remained $207.33 billion. Company’s current year earnings per share grew with 18.90% while the five year EPS growth rate was +1.30%.



For How Long PFE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) soared +0.53% to $3.81 during the mid-day trading session with the total traded volume of 10.18 million shares. SIRI has earnings per share of $0.07 and its price to earnings ratio is 51.12. Sirius XM Radio Inc. broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems.



Will SIRI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/