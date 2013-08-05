Active Stock's Momentum: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) opened its shares at the price of $11.76 for the day. Its closing price was $11.73 after gaining +1.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 13.1 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 12.70 million shares. The beta of NLY stands at0.24.



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (Annaly) owns, manage, and finance a portfolio of real estate related investments, including mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs).



Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) percentage change plunged -0.19% to close at $10.24 with the total traded volume of 12.89 million shares, and average volume of 18.30 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.18 - $10.52, while its day lowest price was $10.15 and it hit its day highest price at $10.31.



Regions Financial Corporation (Regions) is a financial holding company. Regions operate throughout the South, Midwest and Texas.



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR) started its trading session with the price of $14.06 and closed at $14.12 by scoring +0.14%. PBR’s stocks traded with total volume of 12.42 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 20.89 million shares. The beta of PBR stands at 1.53.



Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company.



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) ended its day with the loss of -0.32% and closed at the price of $15.40 after opening at $15.44. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 12.1 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.62 million shares.



Corning Incorporated (Corning) is a global, technology-based corporation. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, Telecommunications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences.



