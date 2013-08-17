Active Stock's Momentum - Beazer Homes USA, Inc.(NYSE:BZH), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWU), New Residential Investment Corp(NYSE:NRZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Beazer Homes USA, Inc.(NYSE:BZH), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWU), New Residential Investment Corp(NYSE:NRZ)



Beazer Homes USA, Inc.(NYSE:BZH) gain +5.33% to closed at the price of $17.38 after opening 16.47. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.71M shares, as compared to its average volume of 951,634.00 shares. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Beazer) diversified homebuilder with active operations in 16 states. In the Company’s homebuilding operations, it designs, sells and builds single-family and multi-family homes.



Will BZH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 530,860.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $17.89 for the day and its closing price was $17.86 after -1.11%. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (USNG) is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (units) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the NYSE Arca).



Will UNG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWU) traded with volume of 973,469.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.05 and closed at $19.05 after gain +0.26%. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI United Kingdom Index (the Index).



For How Long EWU Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



New Residential Investment Corp(NYSE:NRZ) stock traded with total volume of 2.65M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.37M shares. NRZ started its trading session with the price of $6.30 and closed at $6.21 after decline -1.74%. New Residential Investment Corp., incorporated on September 26, 2013, is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management.



Why Should Investors Buy NRZ After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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