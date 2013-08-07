Active Stock's Momentum: BreitBurn Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BBEP), Westport Innovations Inc. (USA)(NASDAQ:WPRT), SHFL Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SHFL), Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BreitBurn Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BBEP), Westport Innovations Inc. (USA)(NASDAQ:WPRT), SHFL entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SHFL), Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)



BreitBurn Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BBEP) opened its shares at the price of $18.55 for the day. Its closing price was $18.71 after gaining +2.75% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.2 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.53 million shares. The beta of BBEP stands at0.75.



BreitBurn Energy Partners L.P. is an independent oil and gas partnership focused on the acquisition, exploitation and development of oils and gas properties in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy BBEP After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



Westport Innovations Inc. (USA)(NASDAQ:WPRT) percentage change plunged -3.42% to close at $28.22 with the total traded volume of 1.19 million shares, and average volume of 1.00 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.01 - $39.69, while its day lowest price was $27.85 and it hit its day highest price at $29.25.



Westport Innovations Inc. (Westport) is a provider of engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels.



Has WPRT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



SHFL entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SHFL) started its trading session with the price of $22.76 and closed at $22.78 by scoring -0.09%. SHFL’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.19 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.34 million shares. The beta of SHFL stands at 1.36. Day range of the stock was $22.75 -$22.79.



SHFL entertainment, Inc., formerly Shuffle Master, Inc., is a global gaming supplier. The Company operates in four segments.



Has SHFL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) ended its day with the loss of -0.27% and closed at the price of $58.34 after opening at $58.46. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.2 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.38 million shares.



Northern Trust Corporation (Corporation) is a financial holding company that is a provider of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy NTRS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/