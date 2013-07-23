Active Stock's Momentum - Chancery Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:CCRY), FOY JOHNSTON INC(OTCMKTS:FOYJ), Highline Technical Innovations Inc(OTCMKTS:HLNT), MAXAM GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:MXAM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Chancery Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:CCRY), FOY JOHNSTON INC(OTCMKTS:FOYJ), Highline Technical Innovations Inc(OTCMKTS:HLNT), MAXAM GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:MXAM)



Chancery Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:CCRY) ended its day with the gain of +10.00% and closed at the price of $0.0011 after opening at $0.01. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 15.17M shares, as compared to its average volume of 18.28M shares. Chancery Resources, Inc. (Chancery) is an exploration-stage company. Chancery is engaged in the exploration of mineral on the properties. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Chancery Mining Canada Ltd. and Minera Chancery Columbia.



FOY JOHNSTON INC(OTCMKTS:FOYJ) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 14.04M shares, as compared to its average volume of 28.05M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.0001 for the day and its closing price was $0.0001. Foy-Johnston Inc., through its subsidiary, Cameroon Mines Ltd, engages in developing exploration and mining assets. It is developing strategic mining exploration and project opportunities in gold, precious gems, rare earth metals, and platinum group metals.



Highline Technical Innovations Inc(OTCMKTS:HLNT) traded with volume of 12.79M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 7.13M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.0017 and closed at $0.0015 by scoring -11.76%. Highline Technical Innovations Inc. is engaged in manufacturing products that reduce environmental impact. In 2012, the Company joined forces with Miami-based Alternative Hydrogen Systems Group Sales and Marketing LLC, a company focused on introducing technology to industries that rely heavily on the consumption of fossil fuels.



MAXAM GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:MXAM) stock traded with total volume of 12.54M shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.88M shares. MXAM started its trading session with the price of $0.0002 and closed at $0.0003. Maxam Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, mining, and milling of gold, and other precious and non-precious metals.



