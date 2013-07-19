Active Stock's Momentum - Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) gained 1.07% recently, while trading on 9.89M shares, at the price of $44.34. The stock changed hands in a range of $44.04 to $44.63 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $116.77B. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $31.05 on Jul 24, 2012 and was moved to the maximum level of $44.70 on Jul 12, 2013. Comcast Corporation (Comcast) is a provider of entertainment, information and communications products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Cable Communications provides video, high-speed Internet and voice services (cable services) to residential and business customers.



LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) loss of -0.15% recently, in the current trading session, at $81.29 with a total volume of 6.28M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 3.34M shares. It floated in a range of $81.12 to $81.74 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 81.53. Its market capitalization now moved to about $17.23B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $50.92 or above $81.74. Liberty Global plc, an international cable company, provides television, broadband Internet, and telephony services. The company?s Chellomedia division produces and distributes TV channels; and provides digital services, such as ad sales and broadcast solutions to a portfolio of channel operators in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.



Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) recently recorded a gain of 1.94% and was moving within a range of $72.25 -$74.45, its current trading price is $74.08. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 3.08M shares, versus an average volume of 2.46M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $44.85 on Aug 3, 2012 and $74.45 was the best price in the same period. Viacom Inc. (Viacom) is an entertainment content company that connects with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platforms in over 160 countries and territories.



DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) added 1.50% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $21.20B. The share price, after opening at $46.29, hit a high of $46.89 and hovered above $46.02, while its recent trading price was $46.63. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 2.88M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 2.78M shares. DISH Network Corporation is a pay-television (TV) provider, with approximately 13.967 million customers across the United States as of December 31, 2011. The Company offers a range of local and national programming.



