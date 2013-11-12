Active Stock's Momentum: Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)



Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) opened its shares at the price of $122.47 for the day. Its closing price was $123.02 after gaining +0.20% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.28 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.93 million shares. The beta of COST stands at 0.68. Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It offers candy, snack foods, tobacco.



For How Long COST will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) percentage change surged +1.77% to close at $36.76 with the total traded volume of 1.26 million shares, and average volume of 981,746.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.21 - $37.09, while its day lowest price was $36.33 and it hit its day highest price at $37.09. Alkermes Public Limited Company, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines that enhance patient outcomes. The company offers RISPERDAL CONSTA for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.



For How Long ALKS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) started its trading session with the price of $58.42 and closed at $59.06 by scoring +0.68%. DLTR’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.26 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.45 million shares. The beta of DLTR stands at 0.28. Day range of the stock was $58.20-$59.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. The company’s stores provide consumable merchandise.



Will DLTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) ended its day with the loss of -0.25% and closed at the price of $52.72 after opening at $52.33. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.26 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.11 million shares. Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers plasma etch products.



Will LRCX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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