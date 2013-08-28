Active Stock's Momentum - Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH), Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD), Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN), HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH), Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD), Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN), HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)



Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) opened the session at $55.04, remained amid the day range of $53.93 - $55.04, and closed the session at $53.93. The stock showed a negative performance of -3.07% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.09 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.58 million shares. Delphi Automotive PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures vehicle components; and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain, safety, and thermal technology solutions for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide.



Has DLPH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) traded with volume of 2.09 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.15 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $32.31 - $45.52. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.20% and closed its session at $35.82. The market capitalization of the stock remained 17.86 billion. Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.



Has PLD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN) exchanged 2.08 million shares and the average volume remained 1.80 million shares. The stock dropped -3.84% and closed the session at $21.02. The beta of the stock remained 4.04 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.29. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 154.41 million. Dana Holding Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of driveline products, technologies, and service parts for vehicle manufacturers worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy DAN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) gained volume of 2.08 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.65 million shares. The stock decreased -0.99% and finished the session Tuesday at $44.95. The EPS of the stock remained 7.76. The one month of the stock was +1.33% and three month trend remained negative -7.76%. HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer in the United States. It produces light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, liquefied petroleum gas, fuel oil, and specialty and modified asphalt.



Will HFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/