Active Stock's Momentum - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) increased 0.68% and closed at $26.75 on a traded volume of 6.26 million shares, in comparison to 3.84 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +84.23%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and its total outstanding shares are 306.62 million. Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes and distributes game software content and services that can be played by consumers on a variety of video game machines and electronic devices (platforms).



What was the Moving Force behind EA On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on EA



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR) soared +4.17% and closed at $82.77 on a traded volume of 6.12 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.19 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +3.18%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $79.86and $83.77. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. (GMCR) is engaged in the specialty coffee and coffee maker businesses. The Company roasts Arabica bean coffees, including single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, certified organic, flavored, limited edition and blends offered in K-Cup portion packs, whole bean and ground coffee selections.



For How Long GMCR will Fight for Profitability?Read This Trend Analysis report



NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) dropped down -0.33% and closed at $41.75. So far in three months, the stock is up +12.26%. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.26 and $43.12 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $41.88. Its introductory price for the day was $41.84, with the overall traded volume of 6.07 million shares. NetApp, Inc. (NetApp) is a provider of storage systems and data management solutions for information technology (IT) infrastructures. Its fabric-attached storage (FAS) platform offers the storage platform for business applications, shared infrastructures, and cloud environments.



Why Should Investors Buy NTAP After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), after opening its shares at the price of $38.58, jumped up +0.81% to close at $38.75 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.43 million shares, in comparison to 7.32 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $26.94 and $39.99 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $38.86. Its introductory price for the day was $38.58. Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) designs and makes semiconductors that the Company sells to electronics designers and manufacturers all over the world. The Company has four segments: Analog, Embedded Processing, Wireless and Other.

Will TXN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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