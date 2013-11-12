Active Stock's Momentum: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK)



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) opened its shares at the price of $25.67 for the day. Its closing price was $25.99 after gaining +1.13% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.64 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.21 million shares. The beta of EA stands at0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes game software content and services for video game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and electronic readers, and the Internet.



For How Long EA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) percentage change plunged -0.58% to close at $47.90 with the total traded volume of 2.62 million shares, and average volume of4.13 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.90 - $50.66, while its day lowest price was $47.52 and it hit its day highest price at $48.25. Seagate Technology Public Limited Company designs, manufactures, and sells electronic data storage products.



Will STX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) started its trading session with the price of $81.20 and closed at $80.99 by scoring -0.26%. SBUX’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.57 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.63 million shares. The beta of SBUX stands at 1.27. Day range of the stock was $80.98 -$81.42. Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. As of September 30, 2012, the company operated 9,405 company-operated stores and 8,661 licensed stores.



Why Should Investors Buy SBUX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK) ended its day with the gain of +0.70% and closed at the price of $26.04 after opening at $25.83. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.50 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.49 million shares. Qlik Technologies Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and implementation of software products and related services for user-driven business.



Will QLIK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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