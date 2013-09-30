Active Stock's Momentum: Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTI), the Wet Seal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTSL), Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTI), The Wet Seal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTSL), Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)



Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) opened its shares at the price of $10.26 for the day. Its closing price was $10.28 after gaining +0.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.43 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.64 million shares. The beta of FSC stands at0.97. Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions.



Why Should Investors Buy FSC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTI) percentage change surged +0.46% to close at $15.29 with the total traded volume of 1.41 million shares, and average volume of 1.67 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.06 - $20.48, while its day lowest price was $14.97 and it hit its day highest price at $15.31. OmniVision Technologies, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and marketing semiconductor image-sensor devices worldwide.



Will OVTI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Wet Seal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTSL) started its trading session with the price of $3.87 and closed at $4.01 by scoring +2.82%. WTSL’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.40 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.08 million shares. The beta of WTSL stands at 1.23. Day range of the stock was $3.86 -$4.02. The Wet Seal, Inc., a specialty retailer, operates stores that sell fashionable and contemporary apparel and accessory items for female customers.



For How Long WTSL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) ended its day with the loss of -0.49% and closed at the price of $8.20 after opening at $8.19. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.36 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.80 million shares.



Will AINV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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