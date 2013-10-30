Active Stock's Momentum: First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG), Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:EROC), NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG), Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:EROC), NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)



First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG) opened its shares at the price of $11.27 for the day. Its closing price was $11.11 after losing -1.33% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.37 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.11 million shares. The beta of FNFG stands at0.81. First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Niagara Bank, N.A. that provides retail and commercial banking, and other financial services to individuals, families, and businesses.



Has FNFG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:EROC) percentage change plunged -12.79% to close at $6.41 with the total traded volume of 4.30 million shares, and average volume of 630,132.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.95 - $10.52, while its day lowest price was $5.95 and it hit its day highest price at $6.44. Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, marketing, and trading natural gas, as well as fractionating and transporting natural gas liquids (NGL).



Has EROC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) started its trading session with the price of $4.73 and closed at $5.01 by scoring +6.03%. NIHD’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.19 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.41 million shares. The beta of NIHD stands at 1.72. Day range of the stock was $4.73 -$5.13. NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand name to businesses and individuals in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Chile.



For How Long NIHD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) ended its day with the gain of +6.10% and closed at the price of $6.09 after opening at $5.74. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.14 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.29 million shares. Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates commercial radio station clusters in the United States. The company engages in the sale of local, regional, and national advertising for broadcast on its radio stations.



Has CMLS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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