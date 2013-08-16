Active Stock's Momentum - Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL) , American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL) , American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)



Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) gained volume of 0.98M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.32M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.66 - $32.63 and the day range was $10.66 - $10.91, recently. The stock opened the session at $10.85, remained amid the day range of $10.66 - $10.91 and its recent trading price was $10.80. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.28% in its trading session. Fusion-io Inc (Fusion) is a provider of datacenter solutions that accelerate databases, virtualization, cloud computing, big data, and the applications that help drive business from the smallest e-tailers to some of the largest data centers, social media leaders, and Fortune Global 500 businesses.



Has FIO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) traded 1.80M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.95M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.60 - $24.70. The stock was a bull and gain 2.80%, while its trading price stayed at $12.85. The market capitalization of the stock remained 968.82 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative 37.86%. Intrepid Potash, Inc.( Intrepid) is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) in the United States and are engaged the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia), another mineral containing potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, that is produced from langbeinite ore and as Trio when it refers to sales and marketing.



Will IPI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL) volume of the stock was 1.53M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.88M shares. The stock boosted 1.68% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $3.64. The stock traded 1.53M shares and its average volume remained 1.88M shares. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (Gol) is a Brazil-based holding company primarily engaged in the passenger air transportation sector. Through its subsidiaries, such as VRG Linhas Aereas SA, GAC Inc and Gol Finance, the Company is involved in the provision of scheduled and non-scheduled passenger air transportation services, as well as cargo and mail bags freight air transportation



Why Should Investors Buy GOL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) traded with volume of 1.15M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.94 million shares. The stock decreased -2.07% and was recently trading at $16.54. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.21 Billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.96. Eastman American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO, Inc) is a specialty retailer that operates in the United Sates and Canada, and online at ae.com. AEO, Inc operates under the American Eagle (AE), aerie by American Eagle (aerie), and 77kids by american eagle (77kids) brands.



Will AEO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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