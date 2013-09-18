Active Stock's Momentum - Gafisa SA (ADR)(NYSE:GFA) , Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc(NYSE:IVR) , Lexington Realty Trust(NYSE:LXP) ,Penn Virginia Corporation(NYSE:PVA )

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gafisa SA (ADR)(NYSE:GFA) , Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc(NYSE:IVR) , Lexington Realty Trust(NYSE:LXP) ,Penn Virginia Corporation(NYSE:PVA )



Gafisa SA (ADR)(NYSE:GFA) increased 5.03% and closed at $3.13on a traded volume of 1.71 million shares, in comparison to 1.89 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -31.65%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $679.99 million and its total outstanding shares are 217.25 million. Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder in Brazil. The company operates in three segments: Gafisa, Tenda, and Alphaville.



What was the Moving Force behind GFA On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on GFA



Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc(NYSE:IVR) closed at $16.01 on a traded volume of 1.67 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.38 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.18%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.80 and $16.15. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities for which a U.S. Government Agency guarantees payments of principal and interest on the securities.



Is IVR a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Lexington Realty Trust(NYSE:LXP) slipped down-0.09% and closed at $11.63. So far in three months, the stock is down -3.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.84 and $13.82 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $11.78. Its introductory price for the day was $11.63, with the overall traded volume of 1.64 million shares. Lexington Corporate Properties Trust operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The company acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of office, industrial, and retail properties net-leased to corporate tenants in the United States.



Has LXP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Penn Virginia Corporation(NYSE:PVA ) after opening its shares at the price of $5.96, jumped up 3.70% to close at $6.17 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.64 million shares, in comparison to 2.01million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.56 and $7.11 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $6.19. Its introductory price for the day was $5.96. Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in various onshore regions of the United States.



Will PVA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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