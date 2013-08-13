Active Stock's Momentum - Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), PETRON ENERGY II(OTCBB:PEII), HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), PETRON ENERGY II(OTCBB:PEII), HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF)



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) ended higher +0.90% and complete the day at $7.82. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.43 million. After opening at $7.77, the stock hit as high as $7.83. However, it traded between $6.44 and $11.20 over the last twelve months.

Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



For How Long OGZPY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PETRON ENERGY II(OTCBB:PEII) closed yesterday at $0.0245, a -7.55% decrease. Around 6.23 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 4.28 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.06 million.

Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company owns a 75% interest in approximately 2600 acres with 59 wells in Wagoner and Tulsa Counties, Oklahoma. It also operates two gas gathering systems for the transportation of natural gas, which are located in Tulsa, Wagoner, Rogers, and Mayes counties of Oklahoma.



Has PEII Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW) moved +5.88 percent higher at $0.0018 and traded between $0.0012 and $0.0019 after opening the day at $0.0014. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.88%, which stands at 63.64% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -77.78%.

Harvey Westbury Corp. engages in manufacturing and wholesaling aftermarket automotive products. The company offers waxes and polishes, oil and air filters, antifreeze and battery testers, a carbon monoxide tester, and drain plug series. It sells its products to distributors and retailers.



For How Long HVYW Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) shares rose, gaining +4.07 percent to close at $0.639. The stock is up around 18.33% this year and 31.75% for the last 12 months. Around 1.34 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 757,778 shares.

Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Why Should Investors Buy MONIF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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