Active Stock's Momentum: Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR)(NASDAQ:MPEL), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR)(NASDAQ:MPEL), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)



Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) opened its shares at the price of $58.64 for the day. Its closing price was $59.06 after gaining +0.63% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.78 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.18 million shares. The beta of GPOR stands at2.48. Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties.



Will GPOR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT) percentage change surged +0.47% to close at $54.63 with the total traded volume of 3.64 million shares, and average volume of 2.97 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $43.25 - $58.76, while its day lowest price was $54.33 and it hit its day highest price at $55.13. Kraft Foods Group, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America.



For How Long KRFT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR)(NASDAQ:MPEL) started its trading session with the price of $33.64 and closed at $33.39 by scoring +0.69%. MPEL’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.54 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.33 million shares. The beta of MPEL stands at 2.24. Day range of the stock was $33.03 -$34.14. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Macau.



Will MPEL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) ended its day with the gain of +3.89% and closed at the price of $47.49 after opening at $45.88. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.35 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.10 million shares. Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States. It sells advertising space on billboards, including bulletins and posters; logo signs located near highway exits.



For How Long LAMR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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